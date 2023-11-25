Rub-a-Dub: Here’s your guide to the East End’s best pubs
East London is home to some of the world’s most characterful and historic public houses – a new book charts the best of them, writes Reena Ratan
Ever wondered what it’s like to frequent a real cockney boozer? Perhaps you’d like to walk in the footsteps of the notorious Kray twins, discover which public house has links to Jack the Ripper or maybe sink a pint of bitter like the late Queen Mother?
East End Pubs, a new book from Hoxton Mini Press, celebrates the stories, culture and communities of some of the most famous watering holes in London.
It takes a tour through the past and present of the East End’s greatest pubs, exploring their forgotten histories, rich architecture and local communities.
Plus, you’ll meet the colourful characters who pull all the pints – the landlords and landladies fighting to keep this vital part of London’s cultural history alive.
‘East End Pubs: A Celebration of East London’s Most Iconic Boozers’ is available from Hoxton Mini Press here
