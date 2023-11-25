Rub-a-Dub: Here’s your guide to the East End’s best pubs

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ever wondered what it’s like to frequent a real cockney boozer? Perhaps you’d like to walk in the footsteps of the notorious Kray twins, discover which public house has links to Jack the Ripper or maybe sink a pint of bitter like the late Queen Mother?

East End Pubs, a new book from Hoxton Mini Press, celebrates the stories, culture and communities of some of the most famous watering holes in London.

It takes a tour through the past and present of the East End’s greatest pubs, exploring their forgotten histories, rich architecture and local communities.

Plus, you’ll meet the colourful characters who pull all the pints – the landlords and landladies fighting to keep this vital part of London’s cultural history alive.

‘East End Pubs: A Celebration of East London’s Most Iconic Boozers’ is available from Hoxton Mini Press here

The Royal Oak, Bethnal Green (Tim George)

Sandra Esquilant, the landlady of The Golden Heart, Spitalfields (Tim George)

The Ten Bells, Spitalfields (Tim George)

The Carpenters Arms, Bethnal Green (Tim George)

The Well & Bucket, Bethnal Green (Tim George)

The Prospect of Whitby, Wapping (Tim George)

The Lord Tredegar, Bow (Tim George)

The Bow Bells, Bow (Tim George)

Pauline Forster, landlady of The George Tavern, Stepney Green ( Tim George)

The Old Ship, Limehouse (Tim George)