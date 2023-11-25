Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rub-a-Dub: Here’s your guide to the East End’s best pubs

East London is home to some of the world’s most characterful and historic public houses – a new book charts the best of them, writes Reena Ratan

Saturday 25 November 2023 06:30
Comments
<p>The Morgan Arms, Bow </p>

The Morgan Arms, Bow

(Tim George)

Ever wondered what it’s like to frequent a real cockney boozer? Perhaps you’d like to walk in the footsteps of the notorious Kray twins, discover which public house has links to Jack the Ripper or maybe sink a pint of bitter like the late Queen Mother?

East End Pubs, a new book from Hoxton Mini Press, celebrates the stories, culture and communities of some of the most famous watering holes in London.

It takes a tour through the past and present of the East End’s greatest pubs, exploring their forgotten histories, rich architecture and local communities.

Plus, you’ll meet the colourful characters who pull all the pints – the landlords and landladies fighting to keep this vital part of London’s cultural history alive.

‘East End Pubs: A Celebration of East London’s Most Iconic Boozers’ is available from Hoxton Mini Press here

The Royal Oak, Bethnal Green

(Tim George)

Sandra Esquilant, the landlady of The Golden Heart, Spitalfields

(Tim George)

The Ten Bells, Spitalfields

(Tim George)

The Carpenters Arms, Bethnal Green

(Tim George)

The Well & Bucket, Bethnal Green

(Tim George)

The Prospect of Whitby, Wapping

(Tim George)

The Lord Tredegar, Bow

(Tim George)

The Bow Bells, Bow

(Tim George)

Pauline Forster, landlady of The George Tavern, Stepney Green

( Tim George)

The Old Ship, Limehouse

(Tim George)

East End Pubs, published by Hoxton Mini Press

(Hoxton Mini Press )

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in