An inspiration to generations of creatives: Enzo Mari retrospective opens at the Design Museum
The first solo UK exhibition spans an Italian designer’s 60-year career, showcasing over 300 objects, many of which have not been seen in the UK before. Words: Daria Hufnagel
The Design Museum in London is set to host the first solo UK exhibition dedicated to the renowned Italian designer, Enzo Mari.
Curated by Hans Ulrich Obrist, the artistic director of Serpentine, and Francesca Giacomelli, Mari’s studio project assistant, this extensive retrospective spans Mari’s 60-year career, showcasing over 300 objects that encompass the spheres of art, design, exhibition and graphic design. Most of the objects have not been seen in the UK before.
A pioneer of post-war Italian design, Mari’s life and work have inspired generations globally. The exhibition, organised chronologically, reveals the evolution of his work, from furniture to conceptual installations, product designs, and graphics. Also on show will be his children’s books and games.
The collection includes Mari’s timeless designs, such as the Nature Series prints of apples and pears, perpetual calendars in injection-moulded plastic, and enduring furniture and kitchenware that went on to fill homes across the globe, leaving an enduring legacy.
The exhibition offers a journey through Mari’s design philosophy, showcasing his commitment to accessibility and sustainability, and illustrates his significant contributions not only as a designer but also as an artist, teacher, critic, and theorist.
Additionally, the exhibition features tributes from contemporary artists who reflect on Mari’s life and legacy through site-specific installations and specially commissioned works. Artists include Dominique Gonzales-Foerster, Mimmo Jodice, Dozie Kanu, Adrian Paci, Barbara Stauffacher Solomon, Rirkrit Tiravanija, Nanda Vigo, Danh Vō, and Virgil Abloh.
Enzo Mari is at the Design Museum from 29 March until 8 September
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies