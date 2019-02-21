Beautiful pictures of insects preserved in amber for millions of years
Detail captured by unique photographic process
Liam James
Thursday 21 February 2019 09:56 comments
A British photographer has captured up-close images of insects and flora that have been preserved in amber for 40 million years.
The insects are no more than 3mm in length, so Levon Biss employed a unique method of photography to capture the level of detail seen in the pictures.
Each image is built from thousands of photographs taken of the insect through a microscope.
This process allows for the sharp detail of the image to be maintained even when printed at over a metre in width.
Prints of the photographs are available for sale from Mr Biss’s website.
