The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

A glimpse into Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Salma Hayek’s weddings – through the eyes of Mario Testino

Years of capturing celebrity nuptials has left famed the fashion photographer with an enviable collection

Independent Staff
Saturday 29 October 2022 00:01
<p>Nice day for a white wedding: Sienna Miller, British Vogue, London, England, 2015</p>

Nice day for a white wedding: Sienna Miller, British Vogue, London, England, 2015

(Mario Testino)

In this new book, Mario Testino’s memories of iconic wedding moments are captured in the privacy of close friendship and family.

With a four decade career as a leader in the fields of fashion, culture and lifestyle, Peruvian-born Testino’s universe is broad, and his impact has been uniquely powerful.

By gazing through his photographic point of view, he is able to show beauty not only in emotion and tradition, but in the complete intimacy of shared joy, experienced throughout the special day.

Kate Moss and John Galliano, Southrop Manor Estate, Gloucestershire, 2011

(Mario Testino)

Salma Hayek Pinault, Teatro La Fenice, Venice, Italy, 2009

(Mario Testino)

Giovanna Battaglia and Oscar Engelbert, Punta Carena Lighthouse, Capri, Italy, 2016

(Mario Testino)

Mario Testino, I Love You

(Mario Testino/Taschen)

I Love You also features essays by fashion designer Carolina Herrera and includes unparalleled access to the secret, tender, wild and festive celebrations of a wedding.

You can get a glimpse into the heart of brides getting ready, special rites among friends and the zest of extraordinary parties. Every image shows the unique fantasies of a life to start anew.

You can purchase ‘Mario Testino. I Love You’ here

