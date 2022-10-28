Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

In this new book, Mario Testino’s memories of iconic wedding moments are captured in the privacy of close friendship and family.

With a four decade career as a leader in the fields of fashion, culture and lifestyle, Peruvian-born Testino’s universe is broad, and his impact has been uniquely powerful.

By gazing through his photographic point of view, he is able to show beauty not only in emotion and tradition, but in the complete intimacy of shared joy, experienced throughout the special day.

Kate Moss and John Galliano, Southrop Manor Estate, Gloucestershire, 2011 (Mario Testino)

Salma Hayek Pinault, Teatro La Fenice, Venice, Italy, 2009 (Mario Testino)

Giovanna Battaglia and Oscar Engelbert, Punta Carena Lighthouse, Capri, Italy, 2016 (Mario Testino)

Mario Testino, I Love You (Mario Testino/Taschen)

I Love You also features essays by fashion designer Carolina Herrera and includes unparalleled access to the secret, tender, wild and festive celebrations of a wedding.

You can get a glimpse into the heart of brides getting ready, special rites among friends and the zest of extraordinary parties. Every image shows the unique fantasies of a life to start anew.

You can purchase ‘Mario Testino. I Love You’ here