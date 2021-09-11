The photographer David Gilliver took about 5,000 photos of 100 miniature scenes, over 100 days, for this fascinating project.

The scenes include figures hiking over a watermelon, spaghetti swimming lanes and abseiling in a bell pepper.

“The main purpose behind the project was to maximise my creativity during lockdown and add some cheer online with my daily uploads,” said Gilliver.

“I decided that I was going to create and photograph a new miniature artwork each day, for 100 days, or until my imagination ran dry.”

Most of the images were set up from Gilliver’s desk at home in Glasgow, with each diorama taking between three and four hours to capture from start to finish.

He said: “Something like 300 to 400 hours went into this project.”

“I hope that the work raises a smile, and I also hope that some of the work helps to inspire others to get creative with macro photography.”

To see more of David’s work visit davidgilliver.com or his Instagram @dgilliver