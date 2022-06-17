The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Paul McCartney at 80: A personal portrait of the rock legend by Harry Benson

On the occasion of Sir Paul’s 80th birthday, this new book gives an all-access look at a life spent making the world’s most popular music

Independent Staff
Saturday 18 June 2022 00:01
Comments
<p>During the filming of ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ on a train leaving Paddington station in 1964</p>

During the filming of ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ on a train leaving Paddington station in 1964

(Harry Benson)

Harry Benson began photographing Paul McCartney in 1964, when The Beatles took America by storm, toured the world, and made their movie debut with A Hard Day’s Night.

The legendary photojournalist was on hand to document it all. When the Fab Four came to an end, it was Benson who had intimate access to Paul and his wife Linda, as he forged a new path, creatively and personally.

The collection in Harry Benson. Paul is a window into the life of one of the world’s best-known recording artists.

(Harry Benson)

Through Benson’s lens, you can see the evolution of Paul McCartney from performer to icon, father and husband. We see the young musician at the height of his fame with The Beatles, in the recording studio with Linda and their band Wings, with family, behind the scenes, partying with the stars, and at the couple’s quiet farm in the early 1990s.

Recommended

Glasgow-born Harry Benson has photographed every US president since Eisenhower, the Civil Rights movement, and was next to Robert Kennedy when he was assassinated. As well as The Beatles, he has shot some of the biggest personalities of the last 50 years, including Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and the Queen.

Paul during a pillow fight at the George V Hotel in Paris after a concert at the Olympia. ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ had just hit the American charts, 18 January 1964

(Harry Benson)

John and Paul deep in thought as they compose at the piano in their suite at the George V Hotel with George and Ringo in the background, January 1964

(Harry Benson)

Paul has a shave as The Beatles fly to New York for their first visit, 7 February 1964

(Harry Benson)

Stella, 3, looks up lovingly as her father plays and sings for her during their stay in Los Angeles, March 1975

(Harry Benson)

Downtime on board the Wings Over America plane, 26 May 1976

(Harry Benson)

Quiet moments backstage in 1976

(Harry Benson)

Linda takes a catnap on the way to New York’s LaGuardia airport on 26 May 1976

(Harry Benson)

Recommended

Linda took Harry’s camera to photograph Paul and him in their limo on the way to the Wings Over America plane, Los Angeles, 1976

(Harry Benson)

You can purchase ‘Harry Benson. Paul’ here

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in