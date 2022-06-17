The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Paul McCartney at 80: A personal portrait of the rock legend by Harry Benson
On the occasion of Sir Paul’s 80th birthday, this new book gives an all-access look at a life spent making the world’s most popular music
Harry Benson began photographing Paul McCartney in 1964, when The Beatles took America by storm, toured the world, and made their movie debut with A Hard Day’s Night.
The legendary photojournalist was on hand to document it all. When the Fab Four came to an end, it was Benson who had intimate access to Paul and his wife Linda, as he forged a new path, creatively and personally.
The collection in Harry Benson. Paul is a window into the life of one of the world’s best-known recording artists.
Through Benson’s lens, you can see the evolution of Paul McCartney from performer to icon, father and husband. We see the young musician at the height of his fame with The Beatles, in the recording studio with Linda and their band Wings, with family, behind the scenes, partying with the stars, and at the couple’s quiet farm in the early 1990s.
Glasgow-born Harry Benson has photographed every US president since Eisenhower, the Civil Rights movement, and was next to Robert Kennedy when he was assassinated. As well as The Beatles, he has shot some of the biggest personalities of the last 50 years, including Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and the Queen.
You can purchase ‘Harry Benson. Paul’ here
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies