Paul McCartney at 80: A personal portrait of the rock legend by Harry Benson

Harry Benson began photographing Paul McCartney in 1964, when The Beatles took America by storm, toured the world, and made their movie debut with A Hard Day’s Night.

The legendary photojournalist was on hand to document it all. When the Fab Four came to an end, it was Benson who had intimate access to Paul and his wife Linda, as he forged a new path, creatively and personally.

The collection in Harry Benson. Paul is a window into the life of one of the world’s best-known recording artists.

(Harry Benson)

Through Benson’s lens, you can see the evolution of Paul McCartney from performer to icon, father and husband. We see the young musician at the height of his fame with The Beatles, in the recording studio with Linda and their band Wings, with family, behind the scenes, partying with the stars, and at the couple’s quiet farm in the early 1990s.

Glasgow-born Harry Benson has photographed every US president since Eisenhower, the Civil Rights movement, and was next to Robert Kennedy when he was assassinated. As well as The Beatles, he has shot some of the biggest personalities of the last 50 years, including Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and the Queen.

Paul during a pillow fight at the George V Hotel in Paris after a concert at the Olympia. ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ had just hit the American charts, 18 January 1964 (Harry Benson)

John and Paul deep in thought as they compose at the piano in their suite at the George V Hotel with George and Ringo in the background, January 1964 (Harry Benson)

Paul has a shave as The Beatles fly to New York for their first visit, 7 February 1964 (Harry Benson)

Stella, 3, looks up lovingly as her father plays and sings for her during their stay in Los Angeles, March 1975 (Harry Benson)

Downtime on board the Wings Over America plane, 26 May 1976 (Harry Benson)

Quiet moments backstage in 1976 (Harry Benson)

Linda takes a catnap on the way to New York’s LaGuardia airport on 26 May 1976 (Harry Benson)

Linda took Harry’s camera to photograph Paul and him in their limo on the way to the Wings Over America plane, Los Angeles, 1976 (Harry Benson)

