Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Photography

In pictures – human spirituality in all its remarkable beauty and diversity

Love, commitment, dedication, and faith — the many forms of devotion as seen through the lens of one photographer

Friday 22 December 2023 13:40
Comments
<p>Bearing witness to the Holocaust, Grover Gauntt meditates during an annual Buddhist-led retreat at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp</p>

Bearing witness to the Holocaust, Grover Gauntt meditates during an annual Buddhist-led retreat at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp

(Steve McCurry)

Magnum Photos and National Geographic photographer Steve McCurry is known for his compelling and evocative images; his 1984 portrait of Sharbat Gula, known as Afghan Girl, is one of the world’s most recognisable photographs. His latest book, Devotion, delves deep into the human spirit with a collection of images that are at once beautiful and also incredibly moving.

Devotion, by Steve McCurry, is published by Prestel, £50, www.prestel.com

Monks suspend themselves from a metal beam as they train at the Shaolin Monastery in Zhengzhou, China. The physical strength and dexterity displayed by the monks is incredible, although they exude a deep serenity

(Steve McCurry)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in