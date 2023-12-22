Magnum Photos and National Geographic photographer Steve McCurry is known for his compelling and evocative images; his 1984 portrait of Sharbat Gula, known as Afghan Girl, is one of the world’s most recognisable photographs. His latest book, Devotion, delves deep into the human spirit with a collection of images that are at once beautiful and also incredibly moving.

Devotion, by Steve McCurry, is published by Prestel, £50, www.prestel.com