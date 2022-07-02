Posing pets take part in hilarious photo-booth shoot

Some gorgeous pets took part in a photoshoot in a special pets-only photo booth. And the results were spectacular.

Thousands of pets and their humans visited the so-called Vetster Salon recently in Toronto.

The photographs include people’s dogs and cats but also two rodents and an unusual Patagonian mara.

(Vetster/SWNS)

(Vetster/SWNS)

Canadian online veterinary firm Vetster said it set up the meet-and-greet to promote its online appointments.

A spokesperson explained: “The Vetster Salon was one of four massive installations built to meet and interact with both new and existing clients, and to capture these incredible moments.

(Vetster/SWNS)

(Vetster/SWNS)

“We got to pat, cuddle and photograph cats, dogs, bunnies, rats and even a Patagonian mara. It was a pet lover’s dream.

“Every pet is a model. It’s true. They’re gorgeous.”

During lockdown, people ordered takeaways or became fitness buffs, but they also purchased a huge number of pets.

(Vetster/SWNS)

(Vetster/SWNS)

As the number of pet owners rose so did the demand for veterinary care. Companies such as Vester stepped in to fill the gap in veterinary services, including allowing online appointments to avoid the need for people to leave home during lockdown protocols.

Launched in November 2020, the company allowed concerned pet owners to connect with vets through its online platform.

Unfortunately, this meant that many vets were unable to meet their most loyal and cuddly clients in person. So Vester launched its new salon, which led to this adorable photoshoot.

(Vetster/SWNS)

(Vetster/SWNS)

(Vetster/SWNS)

The company claims to be able to advise pet owners over the internet about minor illnesses such as skin issues, behavioural worries, diet concerns, small cuts and wounds.

The British Veterinary Association has recently highlighted shortages in the UK’s veterinary workforce after it saw a drop of more than two thirds in the number of new EU registrants coming to work in the UK in two years.

James Russell, BVA senior vice president, said: “The nosedive in EU registrants since Brexit, coupled with soaring demand for veterinary certification, is creating a storm of shortages in the profession.”