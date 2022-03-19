Photographing protest: Resistance through a feminist lens
Four Corners’ new exhibition reveals striking protest images by feminist photographers who have used their cameras to support social and political change in Britain
The new exhibition, Photographing Protest: Resistance through a feminist lens, focuses on the perspectives of women and non-binary photographers over decades of protests to pose a challenge to the male-dominated history of demonstrations.
From sit-ins to street theatre, candlelight vigils to deportation campaigns, the exhibition showing at Four Corners gallery, foregrounds the work of activist photographers for whom the acts of witnessing and participating in protest are intrinsically linked.
It opens with rarely seen images by Sally Fraser, who captured the defining social movements of the 1968 era such as the fiery beginnings of the Women’s Liberation movement, and leads on to the protests of the 1980s and 1990s, such as the Greenham Common women’s peace camps and Reclaim the Night marches, taken by the all-women photo agency Format.
Alongside these, the exhibition explores a new generation of photographers, including The Independent contributor Angela Christofilou, who are engaging with contemporary struggles, such as anti-racism, LGBTQI+ community rights and climate justice among others, to ask how feminist protest photography can be an agent for today’s political change.
The Photographing Protest: Resistance through a feminist lens exhibition is showing at Four Corners in Bethnal Green from 18 March–30 April 2022 and is free.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies