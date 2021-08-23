No comply: Skateboarding’s impact on the UK over the past 45 years

The debut of urban sports at the Tokyo Olympics breathed new life into the Games this summer, with skateboarding notably popular, after it produced some of the best performances from the youngest athletes in Japan.

Team GB’s Sky Brown, at the age of just 13, won a bronze medal and became the youngest British summer Olympian ever.

With that success in mind, Somerset House, is presenting a new exhibition called ‘No Comply: Skate Culture and Community’, which explores the phenomena of skateboarding, and the impact its culture has had on communities in the UK over the past 45 years.

Curtis Pearl and Jake Church in a tube station (Robert Gifford)

Helena Long, Stockwell (Rich West)

Iain Borden, 1980. Rom skatepark (Copyright the artist)

Leading photographers, designers and filmmakers have combined their works to celebrate and share the country’s vibrant and diverse skateboarding scene.

The sport is thriving, throughout lockdown, skateboarding experienced the biggest increase in uptake since 2000, with over 750,000 skateboarders picking up or rediscovering the activity.

Lucien Clarke, switch backside noseblunt side (Sam Ashley)

Jorn Tomter, Hackney Bumps, London 2020 (Jorn Tomter)

Upside Down, Barbican, London, October 2015 (David 'Dog' Vivaldini)

However, the curators of ‘No Comply’, felt the story of skateboarding’s longstanding influence had gone under the radar for too long, and hope this exhibition will shine a light on the sub-culture that has played a huge part in shaping people, cities and culture in the UK, and beyond.

The exhibition also shines a light on the stories of non-profit initiatives that are working to incite positive change, to enable people to board no matter their age, gender or background.

Mike Arnold, ollie, Bristol 2014 (Reece Leung)

Aimee Gillingwater, No Comply, Southbank, 2018 (Jenna Selby)

Dick’s Bowl, from the series DIY, Oxford, UK, 2012 (Rich Gilligan)

Everyone is invited to embrace the freedoms and joys of riding a skateboard through the works on display.

‘No Comply: Skate Culture and Community’ runs until 19 September 2021 at Somerset House, London. Tickets are free but must be booked in advance via somersethouse.org.uk