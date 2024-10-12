Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



For over 50 years, Steven Spielberg has created some of the most iconic and influential films in cinema history. From Jaws (1975) and ET (1982) to the Indiana Jones series, Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), Schindler’s List (1993), Saving Private Ryan (1998), and West Side Story (2021), his work has captivated audiences worldwide.

Not only have these films achieved remarkable box office success, they have also become enduring classics that have significantly influenced popular culture.

open image in gallery Spielberg aged around 10 ( The Steven Spielberg Archive )

open image in gallery On the set of ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ ( Sony )

open image in gallery With Harrison Ford and Karen Allen on the set of ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (1981) ( The Steven Spielberg Archive/Paramount )

Compiled by film critic and historian Richard Schickel, Spielberg: A Retrospective provides a detailed examination of Steven Spielberg’s five-decade career.

open image in gallery Spielberg and friend on the set of ‘ET’ ( Corbis/Sunset Boulevard )

open image in gallery Bathtime for everyone’s favourite extra-terrestrial ( Universal Studios )

The book includes a selection of first-person interviews with the director, along with Schickel’s commentary on all 34 of Spielberg’s major films.

Opening with a foreword by Spielberg himself, the book offers an insider’s perspective on the director’s artistic evolution and legacy.

open image in gallery Directing Tom Hanks on the set of ‘Saving Private Ryan’ ( The Steven Spielberg Archive/Paramount )

open image in gallery Listening to Harrison Ford and Sean Connery on the set of ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ (1989) ( LucasFilm Image Archive/Paramount )

Featuring over 400 carefully selected images, many sourced from the Steven Spielberg Archive, the monograph offers an insightful look into the craft of filmmaking and serves as a comprehensive overview of one of Hollywood’s most influential directors.

open image in gallery With Leonardo DiCaprio during the making of ‘Catch Me If You Can’ (2002) ( The Steven Spielberg Archive/Paramount )

open image in gallery Posing on the set of ‘Jurassic Park’ (1993) ( Universal Studios )

‘Spielberg: A Retrospective’ by Richard Schickel is out on 17 October, published by Thames and Hudson (£28)