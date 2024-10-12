Brand new book recounts Spielberg’s five decades in film – with stunning on-set photos of Jaws, ET, and more
Monograph by Richard Schickel offers first-person interviews, film-by-film analysis, and captivating imagery, writes Daria Hufnagel
For over 50 years, Steven Spielberg has created some of the most iconic and influential films in cinema history. From Jaws (1975) and ET (1982) to the Indiana Jones series, Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), Schindler’s List (1993), Saving Private Ryan (1998), and West Side Story (2021), his work has captivated audiences worldwide.
Not only have these films achieved remarkable box office success, they have also become enduring classics that have significantly influenced popular culture.
Compiled by film critic and historian Richard Schickel, Spielberg: A Retrospective provides a detailed examination of Steven Spielberg’s five-decade career.
The book includes a selection of first-person interviews with the director, along with Schickel’s commentary on all 34 of Spielberg’s major films.
Opening with a foreword by Spielberg himself, the book offers an insider’s perspective on the director’s artistic evolution and legacy.
Featuring over 400 carefully selected images, many sourced from the Steven Spielberg Archive, the monograph offers an insightful look into the craft of filmmaking and serves as a comprehensive overview of one of Hollywood’s most influential directors.
‘Spielberg: A Retrospective’ by Richard Schickel is out on 17 October, published by Thames and Hudson (£28)
