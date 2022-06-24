Fun in the sun: photographer captures stunning silhouette artwork
Krutik Thakur uses the sun as a ‘prop’ to create his images
Photographer Krutik Thakur has combined sunset and silhouettes to create beautiful beach compositions.
Based in Dahanu, a small seaside town in India, his work includes models using the sun to fish, as a cricket ball, as an ice cream and to plug into as a power source.
Thakur says he started by borrowing cameras from friends and family, and experimenting.
He explains: “One day I was at the beach with two kids and my cousin’s camera and implemented the setting to shoot a sunset silhouette, which I found out while practising.
“By changing camera angles, I captured a series of images of them sharing the sunset. The result amazed me and I was very happy with my attempt.
“Since then, I took complete advantage of living by the coast. I wanted to travel, but the pandemic didn’t let me explore more places, so I started to shoot at the same place with the same main character, the sun, but with different ideas.
“There has been the use of props and cardboard, and lots of failed attempts behind every single work, but I never thought that shadows will bring light in my life.”
You can find more of Krutik Thakur’s work here
