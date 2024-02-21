Watch live: Spaceman stars Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan take questions at Berlin Film Festival
Watch live as Spaceman stars Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan take questions at a pre-premiere event at the Berlin Film Festival on Wednesday (21 February).
The much-anticipated film, set for release on 1 March, tells the story of Jakub Procházka, played by Sandler, who is orphaned as a boy and raised in the Czech countryside by his grandparents.
It follows his journey to become the country’s first astronaut.
Directed by Johan Renck, Mulligan plays the role of Jakub’s wife, Lenka.
The film follows Jakub’s dangerous solo mission to Venus as he ventures boldly into the vast unknown. But in so doing, he leaves behind his devoted wife, whose love he has sacrificed on the altar of his ambitions.
