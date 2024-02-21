For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Spaceman stars Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan take questions at a pre-premiere event at the Berlin Film Festival on Wednesday (21 February).

The much-anticipated film, set for release on 1 March, tells the story of Jakub Procházka, played by Sandler, who is orphaned as a boy and raised in the Czech countryside by his grandparents.

It follows his journey to become the country’s first astronaut.

Directed by Johan Renck , Mulligan plays the role of Jakub’s wife, Lenka.

The film follows Jakub’s dangerous solo mission to Venus as he ventures boldly into the vast unknown. But in so doing, he leaves behind his devoted wife, whose love he has sacrificed on the altar of his ambitions.