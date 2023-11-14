Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas has said she was once told her stretch marks were “revolting” by a dance judge.

Speaking to the Radio Times Podcast, Ballas revealed she went back to dancing just six weeks after giving birth.

“It wasn’t like it is today where everybody’s got to walk on an eggshell to tell you something,” the 63-year-old said. “I went back to dancing six weeks after having my baby.

“I was told: ‘I marked you third as I refuse to look at the stretch marks on your back. I find it revolting.’”

She added: "I just accepted it, moved on and did what I needed to do - for me, it was character building.”

Ballas who is Strictly’s head judge, said she had “many walls up from working in the industry,” adding: “When we critique someone there’s a frown and you’re very direct.”

In order to better navigate the British TV industry, Ballas said her son gave her some tips about being constructive and smiling.

“’Maybe that way’ rather than ‘Your footwork sucks.’ I think I do a pretty good job!,” she told the Radio show.

Ballas also spoke about the show’s appeal and the difficulty of saying goodbye to people over the weeks.

Strictly Come Dancing judges share their votes during the show (BBC/Guy Levy)

“It’s the gift that keeps giving – we’re an all-inclusive show, we bring baubles, bangles and beads every single week... lights, camera, action, storylines, people’s journeys.

“You know, we get to know everybody over a period of about three-and-a half to four months, and it’s hard to let anybody go at any given moment on this particular show,” she said.

“When you start this journey on Strictly Come Dancing, people quickly get that sense of being part of a family. And I think it’s a joy. And that’s why we see so many emotions when people are going home, because they just don’t want to leave their newfound family.”

Guru-Murthy and Oakley (left) faced Rippon and Widdrington in the dance-off (BBC/Guy Levy)

On Sunday (12 November) the dance competition said goodbye to its seventh contestant and fans had to bid farewell to Krishnan Guru-Murthy and professional partner Lauren Oakley.

Angela Rippon and partner Kai Widdrington found themselves in the bottom two again, but this time it was a dance-off against Guru-Murthy and his partner. In the end, all three judges voted to save Rippon, sending her through to Blackpool.

But Ballas had a different view from her fellow Strictly judges: “I picked the person that I felt was more grounded on their feet without any technical errors, and I would have saved Krishnan and Lauren,” she added.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 18 November at 6.40pm on BBC One.