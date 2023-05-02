Watch live: Hollywood writers strike for first time in 15 years

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Hollywood film and TV writers go on strike for the first time in 15 years.

Protesters are gathering by the Peacock NewFront presentation on 5th Avenue in Manhattan.

From Tuesday afternoon (2 May), more than 11,000 writers will walk out after 98 per cent of voting members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) voted to strike.

The WGA union represents writers in film, television, cable, digital media, and broadcast news.

The last strike, held in 2007 and early 2008, saw writers walk out for 100 days at a cost of around $2bn to the industry.

WGA members who strike will not write, revise, pitch, or negotiate with more than 350 television and film companies who are in the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

They are staging the industrial action to demand better pay and shares of profits from streaming.

