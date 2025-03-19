Hugh Jackman and Sonia Friedman launch new company for ‘affordable’ theatre
Jackman was last seen on Broadway in ‘The Music Man’ while Friedman currently has several productions running
Tony Award-winning producer Sonia Friedman and Tony winner Hugh Jackman have announced the launch of a new theatre company.
Together is dedicated to offering audiences affordable live theatre in intimate spaces. Alongside director Ian Rickson, the company will stage short runs of full-length plays, plus readings, panel discussions, and similar events. Productions and events will take place within the U.S., U.K., and elsewhere around the globe. With an emphasis on collaboration, ensemble, equal pay for actors, and shared creative credit, Together aims to help audiences rediscover the magic of live theatre.
“With director Ian Rickson we wanted to create a company where actors, writers, and directors could experiment, explore, and take risks, away from the pressures that are often associated with the commercial theatre world,” Friedman and Jackman said in a joint statement.
“Together is about going back to basics, rediscovering the simple, thrilling essence of live performance.
“At the same time, this isn’t about our stepping away from Broadway or the West End—it’s about supporting and coexisting alongside them. We have always been drawn to theatre because of its raw energy—the excitement of a first reading, the joy of stepping into an unexpected role, that sense of a shared experience. With Ian, this company is our way of sharing those moments with audiences, making them part of our process.
“We also want to embrace flexibility—whether that’s through varied performance schedules during the week or staging plays in repertoire, allowing productions and ideas to evolve in a spontaneous and organic way. By removing some of the usual constraints, we hope to create a space where the productions can feel fresh, alive, and ever-changing.”
The trio previously collaborated on the 2014 Broadway mounting of The River. The Jez Butterworth drama was directed by Rickson, starred Jackman, and was lead-produced by Friedman’s company Sonia Friedman Productions.
Friedman is producing three currently running Broadway shows, including the well-received West End transfer of Sunset Boulevard. She’s also producing three upcoming musicals: Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Dead Outlaw, and The Queen of Versailles.
Meanwhile, Jackman is in the midst of his year-long residency at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. He was last seen on Broadway in the 2022 revival of The Music Man, for which he received a Tony nomination.
Rickson last directed The River on the Main Stem, marking his fifth turn at the helm of a Broadway play.
Further information on Together is forthcoming.
