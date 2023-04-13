Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A new cast for the West End play 2:22 A Ghost Story has been announced.

2:22 A Ghost Story is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and is directed by Matthew Dunster.

The spooky play follows a woman called Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They fall out with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben, clashing over whether ghosts exist. The group end up staying up until 2:22 in a bid to find out.

The current cast, comprised of singer Cheryl, Louise Ford (The Windors) and Scott Karim (Chasing Hares), will finish their run at The Lyric Theatre on 23 April. Read The Independent’s review of the play’s latest iteration here.

Announcing the new actors on Twitter today (13 April), the play’s official account shared: “We’re moving next door… and we’re bringing some brand-new dinner party guests with us!”

It will be the hit West End show’s sixth cast, with Lily Allen, Mandip Gill and Laura Whitmore among the other stars to formerly play Jenny, the lead.

Taking over from current lead Cheryl in May will be Jaime Winstone, known for Love Rosie, Made in Dagenham and Babs, who will step into the role of Jenny.

Sophia Bush (who rose to fame as Brooke Davis in One Tree Hill) will join Winstone, appearing as Lauren. The play marks Bush’s West End debut.

Cheryl in ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’ (Helen Murray)

On joining the play, Winstone said: “I’m so excited to be joining the cast of 2:22, we’ve got such a buzz in the rehearsal room. Excitement, nerves, fear, which is all perfect for this amazing play. I’ve been so excited to work with Matthew, he’s such a good, hands-on director.”

Bush added: "I am elated to be joining this wonderful cast in 2:22 A Ghost Story! For this revered production to be my West End debut is a dream come true for me.”

Other new cast members of the popular West End show include Ricky Champ as Ben, and Clifford Samuel as Dan.

2:22 A Ghost Story had its world premiere at the Noel Coward theatre in summer 2021, where it received three Olivier nominations including Best New Play and Best Actress. It won Best New Play at the What’s on Stage Awards.

The play will move to the Apollo Theatre on 14 May.

Tickets are available for purchase here.