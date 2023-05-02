Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Playwright and theatre director Adam Brace has died, aged 42.

The news was announced by Soho Theatre, where he had worked as Dramaturg and then Associate Director from 2016.

In a post, the company said: “It is with deep sadness we announce that our much-loved friend, colleague and client Adam Brace died on Saturday 29th April.”

A cause of death has not been announced, but, according to the theatre, it followed a short illness.

Tributes are pouring in from the theatre world, with many hailing Brace’s “brilliance”.

“He was a unique talent of our time, working with artists all over the world across theatre, comedy and performance,” Soho Theatre’s statement continued.

“With enormous range and variety, his work won many accolades and awards, though he was fiercely proud of all of his shows and the artists he worked with. He loved working with them, and everyone loved working with him.”

Brace’s plays include the full-length productions Stovepipe and They Drink it in the Congo, as well as the short Midnight Your Time.

He also directed Liz Kingman’s acclaimed One-Woman Show, the Menier Chocolate Factory’s Just For Us, which will go to Broadway this summer, and Age Is a Feeling, which premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Soho Theatre said Brace was “a vital part” of the company “at every level”.

Soho Theatre paid tribute to Adam Brace (Soho Theatre)

“His creative generosity, laconic joyfulness – his ‘Braceness’ – lives on in his collaborators and their work. It’s hard to imagine the company, or the work on its stages, without him.

“He will be missed by his many friends, colleagues and collaborators. Our thoughts and love are with them, and particularly his partner Becca, his mum and step-dad Nikki and Nigel, and his brothers Tim and Alex.”