Andrew Lloyd Webber’s West End production of Cinderella may be permitted to go ahead despite the delayed lifting of final lockdown restrictions, Boris Johnson has hinted.

Last week, the theatre mogul claimed he was prepared to risk arrest after reports emerged that the prime minister was considering a delay in lockdown easing from 21 June to 19 July.

In his briefing on Monday 14 June, Johnson responded to those statements by saying he had “colossal” admiration for Lloyd-Webber.

“I think we’re in talks with him to try to make it work and we’ll do whatever we can to be helpful,” he said, adding that there are pilot events he hopes will take place over the next few weeks.

Lloyd-Webber has now said he is “surprised” but “pleased” to hear Johnson’s comments, as the suggestion of Cinderella serving as a pilot scheme was new to him.

“My goal is, and will always be, to fight for the full and safe reopening of theatre and live music venues up and down the country,” he said in a statement.

“I was pleased and surprised to hear the prime minister mention Cinderella as part of his announcement [today], but I can’t comment further on the proposed pilot until I know more about the scheme.”

Elsewhere in the entertainment industry, which has been among the worst-hit by the pandemic, leading figures condemned Johnson’s decision to delay the end of lockdown.

A new statement from the Music Venues Trust pointed out that mass gatherings were “already taking place” around England: “Singing, dancing, close contact, mask free events took place right across England [after the football match against Croatia].”

“The government’s position that such activities present a unique and special danger if a live band are playing is neither believable nor supported by the science. If the risk is behavioural, the government should explain how the same behaviours in different events can be either restricted or not restricted based on a government decision, and how such a decision is supported by the science,” the statement said.

“The continued restrictions to culture are a serious blow to the grassroots music venue sector, with potential damage to hundreds of businesses, thousands of staff and tens of thousands of workers. The government should immediately recognise the risk of serious harm being done to people’s lives, business, jobs and livelihoods and respond with swift, decisive action. The clock is ticking. Don’t fail now.”

Music festivals are also now in further peril as organisers must decide whether to risk going ahead with plans for after 19 July without a government-backed insurance scheme.

Some events have already thrown in the towel: the day after the delay was confirmed, Henley Festival’s Summer Fling – due to take place between 8-10 July – announced it was cancelled.

Jo Bausor, CEO of Henley Festival, comments: “We are all incredibly disappointed but we have to comply with Government regulations and the safety of our guests and the wider public has always been our priority.”

Organisers are still hoping to be able to go ahead with the main Henley Festival, which is scheduled to take place on from 15-19 September.