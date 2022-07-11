Beanie Feldstein has announced that she will be leaving the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, attributing the decision to the show’s “change in direction”.

The actor, best known for roles in coming of age films Booksmart and Ladybird, plays the lead of Fanny Brice in the stage musical revival.

Feldstein will leave the show on 31 July, two months earlier than originally planned. It is not yet known what the cited “change in direction” refers to.

The actor announced the news on Instagram in a post which read: “Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated.

“Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor,” she said.

The original casting change was due to happen in September, where Feldstein was set to leave the show alongside co-star Jane Lynch.

Funny Girl has tweeted that an announcement regarding casting is coming tomorrow at 1pm ET.

The Independent has contacted a representative of the show for comment.