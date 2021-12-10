Beverley Knight ‘fuming’ after ‘rat-arsed’ audience members stop West End musical: ‘Stay your a** at home’

‘There is a level of aggression around right now that I do not like,’ singer tweeted

Isobel Lewis
Friday 10 December 2021 13:45
Comments
<p>Knight in ‘The Drifters Girl'</p>

Knight in ‘The Drifters Girl'

(Johan Persson)

Beverley Knight was left “fuming” after “rat-arsed” audience members interrupted the West End show she was performing in.

The soul singer is currently starring in The Drifters Girl at the Garrick Theatre, which tells the story of the soul group The Drifters and their manager Faye Treadwell.

On Thursday (9 December) night, just a week after the show opened, Knight tweeted her frustration after a series of rowdy theatregoers apparently forced the show to stop.

“Ok. If your intention is to come to the theatre, get rat-arsed, make a scene, disrupt the show thus causing a show-stop? My advice is stay your a** at home,” Knight tweeted.

“People pay to come to the theatre to be entertained, not to endure your foolishness. Done.”

Recommended

She confirmed that they had been ejected by security, tweeting: “They were [removed], with a quickness. It was [the] second time in as many nights. There is a level of aggression around right now that I do not like.”

In the comments, ticketholders who had attended that night claimed that the show had been “disrupted” by drunk audience members, who were “joining in with the singing & drowning the cast out”.

Adam J Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry, Tosh Wanogho-Maud in 'The Drifters Girl’

(Johan Persson)

“There was a lot of lurching in the interval,” one fan wrote. “Perhaps limit the amount of drinks sold & not allow people to bring bottles in from outside?”

You can read The Independent’s review of The Drifters Girl here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in