Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson to make UK stage debut in West End play

Brie Larson is set to make her West End debut in 2025.

The Captain Marvel star, 34, won the best actor prize at the Oscars, Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Baftas for her 2016 performance in Lenny Abrahamson’s 2016 film Room. She has also starred in Kong: Skull Island and the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry.

Larson will star in the UK premiere of poet Anne Carson’s adaptation of the Sophocles play Elektra, which will be directed by Tony Award nominee Daniel Fish (Oklahoma!).

The play follows a young woman who is overcome by grief after her father’s assassination and enlists the help of her long lost brother to seek vengeance on his killers.

In a statement about the production, Larson said: “I couldn’t be more excited to perform in this Greek drama, or in better company collaborating with Daniel Fish and Anne Carson.

“Storytelling has always been the way I organize life, feelings and experiences. I look forward to sharing space with the wonderful West End audience while we explore this timeless story.”

Meanwhile, director Fish added: “What is ancient and what is contemporary? Carson’s translation explodes this question. It is a thrilling challenge to work on Sophocles’s tragedy, by way of Carson’s words, and on the beautiful stage of the Duke of York’s with Brie Larson”.

Jacob Tremblay and Brie Larson in ‘Room’ ( A24 )

Elektra will run at Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 13 to Saturday 18 January 2025 before moving to the Duke of York’s Theatre in London for an 11-week run from Friday 24 January.

The show is being produced by Empire Street Productions, the same team behind recent West End productions of Justin Martin’s Prima Facie starring Jodie Comer, Robert O’Hara’s Slave Play and Matthew Dunster’s The Pillowman.

Further cast announcements will be made in the coming months.

Larson as Carol Danvers in ‘The Marvels’ ( Marvel )

Larson hasn’t appeared in a stage production since 2010 when she played Emily in a production of Our Town at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar about her career choices in 2023, the actor said: “What I always come back to is, I have to live with myself in a way that nobody else has to. The choices I make, I have to live with, whether I regret them or not.”

“Artistically, I always understood that.”