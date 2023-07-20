Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The union representing more than 168,000 theatrical crewmembers is set to vote on a strike authorisation, which could effectively shut down Broadway shows as soon as Friday (21 July).

The decision by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) to call for a vote to authorise a strike comes after contract negotiations with Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions reached to a standstill.

Voting began on Wednesday (19 July) and will last through Thursday (20 July). Should a strike approval be voted through, with a contract agreement failing, IATSE has said its employees under the pink contract could begin striking as early as Friday morning.

The pink contract covers about 1,500 of IATSE’s stage crew, hair and makeup artists, and wardrobe personnel, who work across 45 theatrical performances, including 28 Broadway and 17 touring productions.

“This strike vote will send a strong message that we will not accept substandard contracts that fail to acknowledge our workers’ contributions,” said IATSE president Mathew Loeb in an email sent to members. “We will not back down unless we have a deal the members can accept by the end of the week.”

Pink contract workers typically join the show from out-of-town tryouts held in other cities and are employed directly by the production. They work together with stagehands who are employed by the theatre’s owners and covered under IATSE’s Local One category.

In order for the strike authorisation to be voted through, the union must reach a 75 per cent “yes” threshold. However, meeting this threshold doesn’t automatically approve a strike. It simply grants the IATSE president the power to call one if needed.

Theater-TKTS Booth Turns 50 (AP2010)

For as long as negotiation talks have been productive, members have been working under previous contracts, which expired on 2 July. Negotiating sessions began on 25 May, and on Monday (17 July), the two parties engaged in a 19-hour bargaining session.

The union has said the two have reached a tentative agreement to protect employer-provided health care without cutting plans or hiking up out-of-pocket costs, in addition to obtaining employer-provided housing for touring crews.

At the moment, however, there still remain disagreements over an increase in wages and daily and weekly rest allotments.

“We need to show strength and unity to ensure we win the wages, benefits and rights that all members at IATSE have earned and deserve,” Loeb said.

This potential strike comes amid a rocky period for the entertainment industry, with actors’ and screenwriters’ unions both on the picket lines – a move that has effectively shut down Hollywood.