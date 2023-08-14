Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

London’s West End production of Cabaret has announced two new lead actors will join the show this autumn.

The revival of the hit show, which has transformed the Playhouse Theatre into the Kit Kat Club since December 2021, currently stars Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander as Shelley Bowles and the Emcee – roles made famous by Liza Minnellii and an Oscar-winning Joel Grey in Bob Fosse’s 1972 fillm.

Joining the cast from 25 September will be musicians Rebecca Lucy Taylor, who performs under the name Self Esteem, and Scissor Sisters singer and solo artist Jake Shears.

They will join Nathan Ives-Moiba as Clifford Bradshaw, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider and Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz.

Taylor said of her casting: “I’ve never made a secret of my love of theatre and I honestly couldn’t be more excited about getting to make my stage debut as one of the greatest leads of all time.”

The singer-songwriter, who recently accepted an honorary doctorate at the University of Sheffield, released her debut record, Compliments Please in 2019 and her follow-up Prioritise Pleasure at the end of 2021.

The record was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize, and The Independent named it one of the best of the year.

“I’ve joked for years that there’s no need for a Self Esteem musical really because Sally’s story covers most of the points and here we are,” Taylor continued.

“I am both artistically and emotionally raring to take on this challenge. Pinch me!”

Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka Self Esteem and Jake Shears are joining ‘Cabaret’ (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Shears stated: “It is my privilege and honour to play the Emcee in this incredible show. I am especially excited to be sharing the stage with the force that is Self Esteem. This role has been a lifetime dream of mine and I couldn’t imagine a better production of it to be a part of.”

Other actors to have played the lead roles include Jessie Buckley and Handmaid’s Tale actor Madeline Brewer as well as Eddie Redmayne and It’s a Sin star Callum Scott Howells.

In April 2022, the production of Cabaret won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history.