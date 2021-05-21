Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley will star in a new production of Cabaret.

After much speculation, it was confirmed on Friday (21 May) that the pair would be appearing in Kander and Ebb’s hugely popular musical, which is set in Germany in the years after the depression.

Redmayne will play the Emcee, a role he first portrayed during an Edinburgh Fringe production in 2001.

Buckley, who recently starred opposite Josh O’Connor in Romeo and Juliet, will star as English cabaret singer Sally Bowles – a role made famous by Liza Minnelli in the 1972 film.

While Buckley has starred in a number of high-profile films, including Beast, Wild Rose and I’m Thinking of Ending Things, in recent years, she originally found fame on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical theatre talent competition I’d Do Anything.

Cabaret will be directed by Rebecca Frecknall, who is best known for her work as associate director at the Almeida Theatre.

The show will open in November at a 550-seat venue called the Kit Kat Club, named after the bar from the musical. The venue’s location, however, is yet to be announced.

Frecknall said: “It’s such a privilege to have the opportunity to direct Cabaret, a show that has always been dear to my heart. It’s thrilling to be able to approach this classic and important musical at a time when its themes and atmosphere feel so contemporary and resonant.

“I’m in awe of my incredible creative team who have come together to create a bold new production as well as a new Kit Kat Club, a bespoke home where we can truly embrace and unlock the world of Cabaret for a new audience.”