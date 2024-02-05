Cara Delevingne to make West End debut as Sally Bowles in Cabaret

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cara Delevingne will be making her stage debut in the West End’s award-winning revival of Cabaret.

The British model and actor will join the cast in the role of Sally Bowles from 11 March until 1 June 2024, along with Luke Treadaway who will take over as the Emcee.

The parts are currently played by musician Self Esteem – full name Rebecca Lucy Taylor – and Jake Shears in Rebecca Frecknall’s intimate production, which opened in 2021 with Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne leading the cast. Taylor and Shears will conclude their current run on 9 March.

In a statement, Delevingne said there are “no words” that can explain her excitement for her stage debut. She added that the role would mean she would be returning home to London since she currently lives in Los Angeles.

“I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End,” her message reads. “I cannot wait to be a part of this brilliant cast and production.”

The British model and actor rose to fame in the 2010s through her modelling career and became known for her unmistakable, signature eyebrows, as she became the face of Burberry, Jimmy Choo and Topshop. She then moved into an acting career and starred in films such as Suicide Squad and Paper Towns, and the comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building.

Delevingne has also dabbled in singing and songwriting, and released a single titled “I Feel Everything” in 2017, which was produced by Pharrell Williams.

Delevingne said she could not explain her excitement for her stage debut (Emilio Madrid)

In 2022, she presented the BBC series Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, in which she explored the “orgasm gap” and taboo ideas surrounding female sexual pleasure.

Delevingne and Treadaway will begin performances at the Playhouse Theatre, which has been remodelled as Berlin’s debauched Kit Kat Club, where Cabaret takes place.

Treadway said of his forthcoming appearance in Cabaret: “I can’t wait to become a member of the Kit Kat Club and join this extraordinary production. It’s a huge thrill to be asked to take this on and I’m very excited to get started.”

Luke Treadway will be joining ‘Cabaret’ as the Emcee (Jay Brooks )

Treadway won the Olivier Award for Best Leading Actor for his performance of Christopher in the National Theatre’s production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime. He has also appeared as Nick in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Karl in Over There at the Royal Court and Albert Narracott in War Horse and Saint Joan, both at the National Theatre.

The revised production of Cabaret opened in December 2021 and won seven Olivier Awards the following year.

The Broadway production of Cabaret starring Redmayne and Gayle Rankin will open at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilston Theatre in April.