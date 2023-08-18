Chris Peluso, Broadway’s Mamma Mia! and Assassins star, dies aged 40

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Peluso, best known for his roles in the Broadway productions of Mamma Mia! and Assassins, has died aged 40.

The stage musical star died on Tuesday, 15 August. Peluso’s family confirmed the news to Playbill. No cause of death was given.

Peluso’s death comes a year after it was publicly revealed that he was stepping away from theatre to receive mental health treatment for a schizoaffective disorder.

His diagnosis caused him to experience debilitating paranoia, which kept him from performing in recent years, his friends shared in a GoFundMe at the time.

On Thursday (17 August), his college alma mater’s musical theatre program honoured him in an Instagram tribute.

“The Michigan Musical Theatre family is heartbroken as we announce the passing of our dear family member/alum, the loving, charismatic, and divinely gifted Chris Peluso,” the University of Michigan’s musical theatre programme wrote, alongside his headshot.

“Our hearts go out to his family.”

Peluso was also remembered by Playbill as “a beloved co-star and collaborator to many”.

He jumpstarted his career as the favoured understudy for Neil Patrick Harris’s The Balladeer in the 2004 Tony-winning revival of Assassins, as well as for characters Nicolas and Louis in Elton John’s production of Lestat and all three of Beautiful The Carole King Musical’s leading male roles: Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Don Kirshner.

Peluso later went on to star as Sky in Broadway’s Mamma Mia!, the fiancé of lead Sophie. He was a part of several touring productions of Wicked, where he both starred and covered the role of Fiyero.

He eventually relocated to London, where he made his West End debut, appearing in The Woman in White, Death Takes a Holiday and Show Boat.

The actor also starred opposite Eva Noblezada in the revival of Miss Saigon before its eventual transfer to Broadway, where Noblezada went on to win a Tony Award. In addition, Peluso played the starring role of Nick Arnstein in the UK tour of Funny Girl, opposite Sheridan Smith.

Peluso is survived by his wife, Jessica Gomes, their daughter Aria Li Gomes-Peluso, and their son Caio Lian Gomes-Peluso.