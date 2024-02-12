Disney on Ice performer in ‘serious condition’ after falling during routine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Disney on Ice performer is in serious condition after she fell during her dance routine on Saturday (10 February) morning.

Anastasia Olson, 31, was performing as Disney Princess Belle at Minneapolis, Minnesota’s Target Center as part of the city’s Magic in the Stars programme, when she reportedly fell while being lifted by her dance partner.

Olson was taken to a local hospital where she is being treated. She is in serious condition, a spokesperson for Hennepin Medical Center told The Independent.

Disney on Ice later released a statement, saying it “appreciates the well wishes from our fans as our team member recovers”.

An audience member, Beka, who took her children to the morning show, told local news outlet Kare11 that the incident happened “about 40 minutes into the show”.

“They were doing a lift, it appeared shaky and she fell,” Beka explained.

“I am beyond grateful and thankful for the remaining staff and the performers who kept going because that preserves the magic for the kids. I know that has to have been very difficult.”

Footage of the incident posted to X shows Olson lying on the side of the ice rink as her partner and other employees attend to her.

“Belle fell during a lift at Disney on Ice Minneapolis,” one person tweeted. “The Beast stumbled into the side during a lift and dropped Belle on the ice. She immediately started seizing and was carried out on a stretcher.”

Speaking to local Michigan outlet Novi Note ahead of the accident, Olson described her show “Magic in the Stars” as a “really wonderful kind of show that reaches out to everybody, not just kids and families”.

“I feel that there is something for everyone to see. It really is a wonderful show,” she added.

The company has confirmed that future shows will continue as planned.