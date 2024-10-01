Bette Midler leads tributes to Gavin Creel after Broadway star dies aged 48

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Tributes have been paid to the American Horror Story star and Tony-award-winning actor Gavin Creel, who has died aged 48.

The actor was diagnosed with metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer in July that is often found in arms and legs and forms in connective tissues such as bones, muscle, fat, nerves and blood vessels.

According to his partner, Alex Temple Ward, Creel had begun receiving treatment for the cancer at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering before later being transferred to hospice care at his home.

Creel’s untimely passing has prompted an outpouring of love and tributes to the star from the theatre community.

His Hello Dolly! co-star, Bette Midler wrote on X/Twitter: “Beloved by the Broadway community, the radiant actor Gavin Creel has died from a rare form of cancer. He played Cornelius Hackl to my Dolly in “Hello Dolly” and I looked forward to working with him every single night. He was fantastic. I can’t believe he’s gone. What a loss.”

Sutton Foster, who played opposite Creel in Thoroughly Modern Millie, shared a picture of herself with Creel on Instagram, writing in the caption: “My sweet friend. I will love you forever.”

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham wrote: “I’ve just had to sit down. I keep rereading his name thinking everyone’s got it wrong. Not this man, not this beautiful, smiley, talented man.The absolute real deal, talent pouring out of every pore. I’m heartbroken you’ve gone, Gavin. I hope to see you again my friend. God, I’m shaken to my core.”

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda shared pictures of Creel performing and said that he was “shattered,” adding: “ Gavin Creel was our first King when all we had was 11 songs and he wrapped the audience around his finger with nothing but a Burger King crown and his mind-blowing charisma and talent. He is so loved and it is unimaginable that he’s no longer with us. My heart goes out to all the friends and family and collaborators lucky enough to be in his orbit. We love you and we’ll always love you Gavin.”

Frozen actor Idina Menzel, said on Instagram: “Sweet sweet Gavin Creel. An angel among the angels. I love you so much.”

Another star of Frozen, Josh Gad wrote: “Sometimes, I don’t have the right words to describe my sadness. Today is one of those days.”

He continued, “We have lost someone far too young, far too early still in his journey and far too impactful to our creative community. My heart breaks for his family and his closest friends. This is just not fair. We will never forget you @realgavincreel.”

open image in gallery Gavin Creel at the opening night of ‘Mother Play’ on Broadway in April 2024 ( Manny Carabel/Getty Images )

Creel was born in Findlay, Ohio on April 18, 1976. He graduated from Findlay High School in 1994 and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theatre from the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance in 1998.

He began his career in regional theatre, and in 1998 he played Nick Piazza in a production of Fame that toured the United States and Canada.

Creel made his Broadway debut in 2002, originating the role of Jimmy Smith in Thoroughly Modern Millie. His performance was a breakout success, and he was nominated for the Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.

In 2009, Creel played Claude in the Broadway revival of Hair, a performance that earned him his second Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. He remained in the cast when the production transferred to London in 2010.

Creel starred in the hit musical The Book of Mormon from 2012 to 2015, winning the award for Best Actor in a Musical at the 2014 Laurence Olivier Awards.

The following year he won a Tony for his performance as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly!, where he starred opposite Bette Midler.

In 2021, he appeared in two episodes of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Stories. He played Troy Winslow, the husband of Matt Bomer’s Michael Winslow. “I love being able to play a gay man,” Creel told Theatrely.

“I want to tell more gay stories. Ryan Murphy is the hero of putting especially the gay community and stories on screen. I’m so excited to have been an interesting, weird, and complex gay character, and it’s not just the standard stereotypical ones.”