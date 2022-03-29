Gemma Collins announced as new star of ‘Chicago’

Gemma Collins has been announced as the latest cast member of Chicago as it continues its UK tour.

The Only Way Is Essex star will play prison matron Mama Morton in the famed musical, joining the tour at the Sunderland Empire from Tuesday 31 May 2022.

“The one and only @missgemcollins is about to bring the razzle dazzle to the #ChicagoUKTour as she joins our company as ‘Mama’ Morton,” the official Chicago Twitter account announced Tuesday (29 March).

The cast also includes Faye Brookes, Djalenga Scott, Jamie Baughan and B E Wong. Producer David Ian said in a statement sent to The Independent: "We were completely stunned by Gemma's audition for the role. She's an undeniable force both on and off stage, and we can't wait to see her portrayal of Mama Morton on tour. Audiences across the country are in for a treat."

Collins previously showed off her vocals in 2018 in a celebrity special of the BBC music competition show All Together Now, singing “Big Spender” by Shirley Bassey.