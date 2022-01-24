Harry Potter and the Cursed Child actor James Snyder has been fired from the Broadway production following a misconduct complaint by a co-star.

Snyder played Harry Potter in the Tony-winning spin-off, which picks up 19 years after JK Rowling’s last novel.

In a statement issued on Sunday (23 January), producers said they decided to terminate Snyder’s contract after an independent investigation into the incident.

The misconduct complaint was lodged by Diane Davis, who portrays Harry’s wife Ginny in the Broadway production.

Producers said they received Davis’ complaint in November and immediately suspended Snyder, adding that Davis has decided to take a leave of action from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Their statement read: “Out of respect for [Davis’s] privacy – and to maintain the integrity of the investigation – we will make no further comment regarding the matter.”

Further, they added that the team was “committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace” and that the producers were working to “ensure the extremely talented team” of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child felt “safe, empowered, and fully supported”.

The Independent has reached out to Snyder for comment.

In addition to playing the lead in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Snyder appeared in the Broadway productions of If/Then, and Cry Baby.

His film credits include 2006 rom-com She’s the Man and Pretty Persuasion. Snyder has also featured in guest roles on TV shows like Gilmore Girls and Without a Trace.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.