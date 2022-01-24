James Snyder: Harry Potter star fired from Cursed Child on Broadway after misconduct allegations
Producers terminated Snyder’s contract after an independent investigation
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child actor James Snyder has been fired from the Broadway production following a misconduct complaint by a co-star.
Snyder played Harry Potter in the Tony-winning spin-off, which picks up 19 years after JK Rowling’s last novel.
In a statement issued on Sunday (23 January), producers said they decided to terminate Snyder’s contract after an independent investigation into the incident.
The misconduct complaint was lodged by Diane Davis, who portrays Harry’s wife Ginny in the Broadway production.
Producers said they received Davis’ complaint in November and immediately suspended Snyder, adding that Davis has decided to take a leave of action from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Their statement read: “Out of respect for [Davis’s] privacy – and to maintain the integrity of the investigation – we will make no further comment regarding the matter.”
Further, they added that the team was “committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace” and that the producers were working to “ensure the extremely talented team” of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child felt “safe, empowered, and fully supported”.
The Independent has reached out to Snyder for comment.
In addition to playing the lead in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Snyder appeared in the Broadway productions of If/Then, and Cry Baby.
His film credits include 2006 rom-com She’s the Man and Pretty Persuasion. Snyder has also featured in guest roles on TV shows like Gilmore Girls and Without a Trace.
Additional reporting by Associated Press.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.