Ian McKellen shares health update after falling off stage and being taken to hospital

Sir Ian McKellen thanked NHS staff and said he is “looking forward to returning to work” after falling off stage mid-performance at a theatre in London on Monday (June 17).

The 85-year-old actor is currently playing John Falstaff in Player Kings – a production of William Shakespeare’s Henry IV parts one and two – at the Noël Coward Theatre.

The Lord of the Rings star was in a fight scene when he slipped and fell from the stage and was subsequently taken to hospital.

McKellen updated fans on his condition via his publicist, Clair Dobbs, on X/Twitter on Tuesday. “I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support,” the statement reads.

“Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work.”

Player Kings, which was adapted by Robert Icke, has been at the Noël Coward since April. Richard Coyle and Ted Lasso’s Toheeb Jimoh also star.

In a statement to The Independent, a representative for the production said: “Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings.

“Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits.

Sir Ian McKellen plays John Falstaff in Robert Icke’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Henry IV’ ( Getty Images )

“The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on Tuesday 18 June so Ian can rest. Those affected will be contacted by their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow.

“Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support.”

The BBC had earlier reported that one member of the audience described the incident as “very shocking”.

“I really hope that he is going to be alright,” Sandro Trapani said. “As far as I saw, he was conscious because he was asking for assistance.”

Paul Critchley, a Methodist minister from Downham Market who was in the audience, said: “Sir Ian seemed to trip as he moved downstage to take a more active part in the scene. He picked up momentum as he moved downstage which resulted in him falling off the stage directly in front of the audience.

“The house lights came up very quickly as the stage management and front of house team dealt with the incident. We were evacuated immediately so that Sir Ian could be treated in privacy.”

Player Kings is due to move to the Bristol Hippodrome in July and will also be staged in Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.