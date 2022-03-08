Jackie Weaver has accused Andrew Lloyd Webber of using her name to “stay relevant” after releasing a song about her.

Last year, Weaver became an internet sensation after a clip of her chaotic parish council Zoom meeting went viral.

In response, the musical theatre composer penned a track titled “A Song for Jackie Weaver”, which was released on social media performed by Cinderella star Carrie Hope Fletcher.

It was shared with a message from Lloyd Webber reading: “A song for Jackie Weaver, we all love you!”

However, Weaver has now hit out at Lloyd Webber, calling him “incredibly arrogant” for “using my name” without permission.

“It felt like he’d used my name and story to keep himself relevant,” Weaver told The Daily Mirror. “It would have cost him nothing to reach out but I’m too ordinary for the likes of Andrew Lloyd Webber.”

She continued: “I just felt that my name was good enough for him to use but I was not even good enough for him to bother to send a text message to or an email to.”

The Independent has contacted Lloyd Webber’s representatives for comment.

Speaking about the track at the time, the Phantom of the Opera composer said that he had made the song for “a laugh”, adding that the council meeting had been “sort of operatic”.