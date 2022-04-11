Jason Manford joked about Will Smith’s much-discussed Oscars slap during his opening monologue at the Olivier Awards.

The stand-up comedian was hosting the celebration of London theatre on Sunday (10 April) night, during its first in-person event since 2019 at the Royal Albert Hall.

Opening the show, Manford joked that he has been “incredibly nervous” to be back at the Oliviers.

“Not just because so many people [are] out for the first time in so long, but because I’m a comedian and this is an awards ceremony and those two things have not gone down well lately together,” he said.

“So before we get into this properly, let me tell you: I think all your hair looks lovely and I will be very much keeping all your wives’ names out of my chuffing mouth this evening.”

During last month’s Oscars, Smith jumped up on stage to slap Chris Rock after the comedian joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved haircut.

He then returned to his seat, where he shouted “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth” at Rock.

Jason Manford presenting at the Oliviers (Getty Images for SOLT)

“The last thing I need is a slap in the face from the seven actors who play the tiger,” Manford continued, in reference to the Best Supporting Actor award, which was won by the group of actors who control the tiger puppet in Life of Pi.

“This is an evening of back slapping, not face slapping,” he added.

Rebecca Frecknall’s production of Cabaret was the big winner at the Oliviers, taking home seven awards including Best Revival of a Musical and wins in all four acting categories for Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley, Elliott Levey and Lisa Sadovy.

Life of Pi picked up five awards, including for Best New Play.