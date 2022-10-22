Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Josephine Melville, the actor best known for her work on EastEnders, has died backstage at a theatre following a performance.

The actor had been appearing as Maggie in a production of Natasha Gordon’s play Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse.

Melville died after Thursday (20 October) night’s performance, the theatre announced on Friday (21 October).

In a statement, the venue said that Melville received immediate assistance from house first aiders and a medically qualified member of the audience before paramedics arrived.

However, she died at the scene. No cause of death was given.

Nottingham Playhouse announced: “We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor Josephine Melville passed away backstage at Nottingham Playhouse following the performance of the play Nine Night, in which she was performing.

“Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them.”

The remainder of the run of Nine Night, a co-production between Nottingham Playhouse and Leeds Playhouse, has been cancelled.

Born in Essex, Melville appeared in a number of theatre productions throughout her career.

In 1986, she played Kelvin Carpenter’s girlfriend Tessa Parker on EastEnders in 1986. Just earlier this year, Melville made an appearance in the music video for Ella Henderson’s single “Brave”.

On social media, she described herself as an “actress, writer, director, producer and archivist”. Melville also founded the South Essex African Caribbean Association (SEACA).

News of her death prompted outpourings of grief, with actor Julie Hesmondhalgh tweeting: “So much love and deepest condolences.”

Shobna Gulati commented “This is devastating. Such a force and a talent . Heartbreaking news.”

Speaking about Melville, Nottingham Playhouse’s chief executive Stephanie Sirr said: “We send our love and condolences to Jo’s family and friends.

“On a deeply tragic and extremely difficult evening we want to pay tribute to the company of Nine Night and to the whole Nottingham Playhouse team who managed the situation with empathy and professionalism.”