Laura Whitmore will be making her West End debut as part of the next cast of 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

The presenter recently concluded this year’s hosting duties of Love Island and its companion show Aftersun.

From September, she will take on the lead role of Jenny in the psychological thriller play, starring alongside Busted star Matt Willis.

“I’m so excited to be making my West End debut playing Jenny in the next production of 2:22,” Whitmore said in a statement.

“Theatre has always been my first love, and I can’t wait to get back on stage. I am a huge fan of the previous productions and delighted to be getting stuck in with rehearsals and working alongside such a hugely talented cast and team.”

Since Whitmore announced the news on Instagram on Thursday (11 August), fellow entertainment figures such as Denise Van Outen, Oti Mabuse and Giovanna Fletcher, who played Jenny in a previous run, have congratulated her.

Of his casting, Willis also expressed his excitement at his involvement. “I saw the production last year and absolutely loved it,” his statement reads. “I can’t wait for people to come and watch!”

The current cast, which includes Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Beatriz Romilly and Sam Swainsburt, will play their final performance on 4 September, ahead of Whitmore and Willis taking the reins on 6 September.

Tamsin Carroll will also star as Lauren, while Felix Scott will play Sam.

Last month, Whitmore departed her BBC Radio 5 Live show after four years, amid the success of Love Island. The 2022 series broke viewing records and saw Ekin-Su and Davide walk away with the £50,000 prize on 1 August.