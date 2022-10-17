Jump to content

Michael Jackson musical to open in London’s West End

Play has already been accused by some critics of ‘sanitising’ Jackson’s legacy

Furvah Shah
Monday 17 October 2022 16:06
New Michael Jackson show

A new musical about the life and career of Michael Jackson is set to open in London’s West End.

MJ the Musical follows the making of the late singer’s world tour in 1992 to 1993, and has won four Tony awards for its New York performances.

The musical is written by Pulitzer prize winner Lynn Nottage, and is choreographed and directed by Royal Ballet associate artist Christopher Wheeldon.

The creators say they are “thrilled” to bring the award-winning musical to the West End from New York’s Broadway.

During its New York run, the musical was criticised in some reviews for “sanitising” Jackson’s legacy, ignoring the multiple sexual abuse allegations against him.

On Monday (17 October), Nottage said, per The Guardian: “As a Black musician and a pioneering voice in the music industry, Michael Jackson demanded inclusion, broke incredible barriers and in the process made indelible music that continues to resonate, delight and move listeners today.

“I am drawn to his complicated, singular and uncompromising creative process, and to understand where, why and how he made his music.”

Wheeldon, meanwhile, said: “I am thrilled that MJ will come to London, having been embraced by New York audiences since it opened. Michael Jackson had a profound influence on popular culture, as well as all of us as performing artists, and this musical is an exploration of that artistic mind and a creative process which is unmistakably Michael Jackson.

“It has offered us the opportunity to put one of the greatest catalogues of pop music ever written up onstage in a show that combines the thrill and energy of a Michael Jackson concert with a glimpse into a pivotal moment of his pioneering career.

The musical will follow Jackson on his Dangerous World Tour

“After many years working with the Royal Ballet and bringing the Tony Award winning An American In Paris to the West End, I now very much look forward to bringing MJ to UK audiences,” he added.

The casting is yet to be revealed, and the show will run at the Prince Edward Theatre from March 2024 with tickets available in Spring next year.

