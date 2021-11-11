Audiences at Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be required to wear face coverings throughout the show, in the first case of mandatory mask-wearing in the West End.

The stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 jukebox musical opens at the Piccadilly Theatre next month, with previews beginning on Friday (12 November).

It has now been announced that ticket holders will have to wear face coverings throughout the performance as a condition of entry, in what is believed to be the first such rule in a West End theatre.

A spokesperson told The Stage: “Ambassadors Theatre Group and the producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical are asking all audience members to wear masks when attending performances at the Piccadilly Theatre, in order to keep the production company and audiences safe.”

They added that the policy would be “reviewed on an ongoing basis”.

While mask-wearing is asked of audiences in the West End, it is not a requirement.

As a result, there have been many complaints on social media from audience members who say they feel unsafe where masks are not being worn in sold-out venues.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the story of a courtesan working at the famous cabaret venue and a young composer who falls in love with her.

The Tony-winning stage version features original songs, as well as classic pop and rock medleys and songs from the musical, such as “Lady Marmalade” and “Your Song”.

The West End production will star Liisi LaFontaine as Satine, while newcomer Jamie Boygo plays Christian.