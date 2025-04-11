Ncuti Gatwa to play Christopher Marlowe in West End play

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ncuti Gatwa will take on the role of Christopher Marlowe in a new production exploring the playwright’s rivalry with William Shakespeare.

The actor, who returns this weekend in a new series of Doctor Who, will star in Born With Teeth alongside Sex Education co-star Edward Bluemel, who’ll play a young version of the Bard.

Written by Liz Duffy Adams, the play imagines the two literary giants collaborating on a new play, charting their work through three secret meetings in 1591 – and the building temptation to betray one another.

"Liz Duffy Adams has written an exceptional play that is smart, dark, sexy, sharp and funny! There's a lot to get one's teeth into,” Gatwa said.

Bluemel, 31, played the brother of Emma Mackey’s character in Netflix series Sex Education, in which Gatwa, 32, played Eric, and has also starred in Killing Eve, A Discovery of Witches and cancelled Prime Video series My Lady Jane.

The production marks the UK premiere of Born With Teeth, which debuted in Houston in 2022, and has since been staged in Oregon, California, and Florida.

open image in gallery Ncuti Gatwa in ‘Doctor Who’ ( James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios )

The Royal Shakespeare Company describes the piece as an “irreverent” take on “the high-octane world of two of theatre’s greatest literary icons”.

Across the pond, it was critically acclaimed, with one review from Broadway World 's Christian Gill reading: "It's one part fan fiction, one part examination of egos, and another part commentary of the destructive capabilities of societal expectations.

"We spend 90 minutes watching a game between the best writers of their time."

Born With Teeth will debut at London’s Wyndham Theatre from 13 August.

Gatwa said he is “so excited” to be appearing in the play, saying it is “like no version of Shakespeare and Marlowe that [he has] ever seen before”

open image in gallery Edward Bluemel will star as Shakespeare in ‘Born with Teeth’ ( Getty Images )

Bluemel added that he is “incredibly proud and excited” for the play.

“To be stepping into the shoes of a young William Shakespeare is a huge thrill for any actor and I can’t wait to get started,” he said.