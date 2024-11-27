The Old Vic announces Rupert Goold as new artistic director

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Old Vic has announced award-winner Rupert Goold as its new artistic director.

Having presided over the Almeida Theatre since 2013, Goold has been the mastermind behind productions including Tammy Faye, Spring Awakening, Richard III, Patriots, King Charles III, and Ink. Much of his work was transferred to Broadway and the West End in 2023.

Awarded a CBE for services to drama in 2017, his previous accolades also include an Olivier Award, a Critics’ Circle award and an Evening Standard accolade for Macbeth in 2007 and ENRON in 2009.

He directed Dear England at the National Theatre before moving to the West End. However, his multi-million dollar production alongside Elton John announced it would be closing just days after it opened.

He will be taking over from current artistic director Matthew Warchus, who will be responsible for programming the final season through until 2026, when Goold will begin his term.

He will be supported by associate director Rebecca Frecknall, who is currently working with him at the Almeida Theatre. Frecknall won an Olivier Award for Best Director in 2022 for her work on Cabaret. She has also worked on Summer and Smoke and A Streetcar Named Desire.

Goold said: “After 11 wonderful, demanding, and richly rewarding years at the Almeida I’ve decided to head across the river in search of a new challenge.

open image in gallery Goold will be taking over from Matthew Warchus ( Getty Images )

“It’s been the privilege of my life to have led the Almeida over the past decade. But I believe it’s important that our theatres are renewed through new leadership and that in turn can and should bring new artists and ideas into this unique space.

“I join The Old Vic with excitement and trepidation in following the extraordinary work of Matthew Warchus. I look forward to producing and making work on this storied stage and continuing my path as an artistic director alongside Laura Stevenson.

open image in gallery Rebecca Frecknall will be joining Goold as associate director ( Getty Images )

“As a theatre maker who has always been interested in reaching as wide an audience as possible, I am deeply excited by the possibilities of this iconic theatre over the coming years.

“Rebecca Frecknall will be joining me on the move and so I hope all those who have enjoyed our work together will continue to see its evolution on The Cut.”