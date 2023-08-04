Paapa Essiedu opens up about the first role that made him doubt himself

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paapa Essiedu has reflected on the first role that made him doubt himself.

The British actor, 33, is best known for starring in I May Destroy You, Gangs of London and The Capture. Most recently, he played a demon in the latest season of Netflix’s Black Mirror.

His work on stage has included A Number, Pinter Plays, Romeo and Juliet, and King Lear.

In a new interview with The Times, Essiedu opened up about his success and the challenges he has faced, namely his role in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s critically acclaimed production of Hamlet in 2016.

The actor said: “It was the first time I was confronted by something where I thought, ‘I don’t know if I can do this. I don’t know if I’m ready.’”

Essiedu was the first Black actor to play the lead role of Hamlet in an RSC production.

Playing the grief-stricken character, who sets out to exact revenge against his uncle for murdering his father, required Essiedu to harness his own experiences with grief – something he wasn’t sure he was ready to do at the time.

The actor’s Ghana-born mother, Selina, died of cancer while he was studying drama. His father, Tony, who had returned to Ghana when Essiedu was young, died when he was 14.

Essiedu in ‘Hamlet’ (2016) (Rex Features)

The actor said: “The fact that I did do it I think taught me something about myself and what was possible for me.”

Speaking about tapping into his grief for the part, Essiedu said: “The temptation with pain is to try to make it go away.

“But painful as grief can be, if you try to vanquish it it can deny the existence of the person you are grieving for. So actually long-term grief is a way of keeping those we have lost alive.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Essiedu addressed rumours that he was next in line to play James Bond after Daniel Craig’s exit from the role in 2021.

Holliday Grainger and Paapa Essiedu in ‘The Capture’ (BBC/Heyday/NBC Universal)

Ladbrokes has odds of 8-1 on Essiedu taking on the 007 moniker next.

“I’ve got nothing for you,” said the actor on the subject. “I know as much as you do. Ask Barbara Broccoli. And I wouldn’t suggest you gamble in any setting, any more than I’d let my career choices be dictated by William Hill.”

Asked whether he would take the role if it were offered to him, Essiedu played his cards close to his chest, instead responding: “I wonder how many people have ever turned it down?”

