Paddington Bear is coming to the theatre.

The popular character originated by children’s author Michael Bond in 1958 has gone on to spawn more than 20 books and a wildly successful film series with Ben Whishaw voicing the titular bear.

On Tuesday (12 December), the forthcoming stage adaptation – music and lyrics by McFly star Tom Fletcher – was announced by producers. Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley.

The musical, which will have a book by Jessica Swale and will be directed by Luke Sheppard, is currently undergoing a period of development and workshops.

The production is due to premiere in the UK in 2025, with further details including the full creative team, casting and dates to be announced at a later stage.

Friedman and Lumley said: “It is a privilege to be creating a new musical about this gorgeous and beloved little bear with such a wonderful team.

Paddington Bear, as seen in the 2017 film ‘Paddington 2' (StudioCanal)

“The magic of Paddington is that, through his wide-eyed innocence, he sees the very best in humanity, reminding us that love and kindness can triumph if we open our hearts and minds to one another.

“We cannot wait to bring Paddington, his antics, adventures and mishaps with the Brown family, and Michael Bond’s other treasured characters to the stage.

“We hope to inspire audiences of all ages with fun, beauty, joy and all that Paddington stands for.”

Anna Marsh, chief executive of StudioCanal which makes the Paddington films, said: “We could not be more delighted to see our beloved Paddington take to the stage shepherded by a talented and visionary team in Sonia and Eliza.

“They have opened their hearts to show a deep understanding and passion for Paddington that will no doubt transpire on stage and ensure that his adventures, created by Michael Bond over 60 years ago, continue to charm audiences in such a new and innovative way.”

In October, StudioCanal announced the release date for the third instalment in the Paddington film franchise, Paddington in Peru.

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond (PA)

The live-action film will follow Paddington back home to the Peruvian jungle as he visits his beloved Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton), who is now living at the Home for Retired Bears.

Paddington in Peru will be released in UK cinemas on 8 November, followed by a release date in the US on 17 January 2025.

Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas and Emily Mortimer are joining the cast, with the latter stepping in for Sally Hawkins, who originated the role of Mrs Mary Brown in the 2014 movie.

Fletcher, who will write the music and lyrics, is a best-selling author of children’s books, as well as a member of boy band McFly.

He has also written and composed live shows The Christmasaurus and There’s A Monster In Your Show.

Additional reporting by the Press Association