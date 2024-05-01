Post Office scandal musical wants postmaster victims to perform onstage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A new musical about the Post Office scandal is currently in the works and its creators want to get the victims involved.

The scandal came to wider public knowledge thanks to the ITV documentary Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which showed how at least 900 postal workers’ lives were destroyed when they were blamed for shortcomings in their accounts caused by faulty Horizon software between 1999 and 2015.

The new musical, Make Good: the Post Office Scandal, is based on the stories of two Shropshire workers who faced financial ruin through no fault of their own.

The show will dramatise the workers’ bravery as they fought to clear their names after being accused of theft, fraud and false accounting because of faulty data.

The musical’s writer, Jeanie O’Hare, is now hoping that some of the postmasters and their families might consider joining the choir in the musical – claiming that it could be a cathartic experience for them.

“They have been our guide to make sure we are doing the story right – not only technical stuff but the deep dive into the crushing heartbreak, the shame and what it feels like to be an ordinary person and the power of the state is coming down on you,” she said of those affected.

Jim Fortune, who wrote the musical’s music and lyrics, shared O’Hare’s opinion and said the choir presents a “dream” opportunity for those affected by the scandal to heal.

He said: “Our dream is to build a choir for this show from within the communities, especially postal workers. If they want to join our choir, they’d be very welcome.”

Those affected by the Post Office scandal have been invited to join the choir of its musical rendition ( Pentabus )

The writer explained how the confrontation the workers faced with technology will be brought to life in the new musical through its band.

It will deliberately use older, analogue equipment to emphasise the impossible battle the workers had to fight against new, seemingly better technology.

“This was during the era when that terrible catchphrase ‘computer says no’ was in the ether,” Fortune said. “People were coming up against these magical machines and they weren’t able to argue their position as a human being.”

“The focus on the show was always what was happening to the subpostmasters and their families but Horizon is very present as a force operating on their lives that doesn’t have to answer for itself.”

Angela van den Bogerd, former people services director and head of partnerships at Post Office Ltd, giving evidence to Post Office Horizon IT inquiry (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA) ( PA Media )

Fortune stressed that the musical will not shy away from the severity of what took place, which remains the subject of a government investigation.

He said: “I think song is protest and it is the only and best way that I would know how to deal with emotions and politics at this level – just because we’re doing it in a theatre, doesn’t mean we’re doing Grease.”

The new musical will have a six-week run from October to December this year, with the first performances taking place in Ludlow Assembly Rooms.