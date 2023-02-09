Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ruth Wilson is set to embark on what she has described as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” after being cast in a 24-hour play.

In The Second Woman, which will run at the Young Vic in London this spring, the Luther star will perform the same seven-minute scene repeatedly for 24 hours straight.

The experimental play will see Wilson perform a break-up scene on loop, with 100 different men taking turn to act opposite her character Virginia as her lover Marty.

The majority of the men are not professional actors, but members of the public who have volunteered for the role.

Wilson, who will not meet any of the men before the play is performed, told The Guardian: “I’m curious about putting myself in scenarios that I have no idea how to anticipate. It’s an endurance test.

“I don’t know how I’m going to get through it, but that excites me in some way. It’s like nothing else I’ll ever do again or I’ve ever done, it’s an extraordinary once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The Second Woman, which is created by Nat Randall and Anna Breckon and adapted from a play within John Cassavetes’ 1977 film Opening Night, explores gender roles and power dynamics.

Audience members can come and go as they like over the course of the 24 hours, and Wilson will have a 15-minute break every two hours.

The Second Woman is at the Young Vic on 19-20 May.