Shia LaBeouf to make stage debut amid trial with ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs

Shia LaBeouf is set to make his stage debut in playwright David Mamet’s new production Henry Johnson, amid the actor’s ongoing trial with former partner FKA Twigs.

The Holes star, 37, will act alongside Oscar nominee David Paymer (Mr Saturday Night), Dominic Hoffman and Evan Jonigkeit in Mamet’s forthcoming play, which is set to run from 1 September to 24 September at the Electric Lodge theatre in Venice, California.

Directed by The L Word: Generation Q showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, Henry Johnson “follows the plight of a man after an act of compassion upends his life”.

Of his casting, LaBeouf said in a statement: “I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to work with David Mamet. His talent and creativity are unparalleled, and it is truly an honor to collaborate with arguably our greatest living playwright.

“Henry Johnson is a unique and compelling story. It has not only inspired me but has also pushed me to grow as a performer.”

This isn’t the first time LaBeouf has been associated with stage work. He was set to star opposite Alec Baldwin in Broadway’s 2013 revival of Orphans. However, LaBeouf dropped out after the two clashed over reported “creative differences”.

LaBeouf’s stage debut comes amid current controversies, in which he’s facing allegations of abuse and sexual battery brought against him by 35-year-old British singer FKA Twigs (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett), whom he dated from 2018 to 2019.

Olivia Wilde has doubled down on claims she fired Shia LaBeouf from ‘Don’t Worry Darling' (Getty Images for HFA)

In 2020, the genre-bending “Cellophane” singer filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, accusing him of crimes including sexual assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress.

The trial has faced several delays due to both LaBeouf and FKA Twigs’s schedules. It is now expected to take place by “1 November 2023 or 6 December 2023, or to a date as soon as convenient thereafter on the Court’s calendar”, legal documents stated.

LaBeouf has denied “each and every allegation” of abuse by FKA Twigs.

He did, however, apologise for being “abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt.”

Mamet, meanwhile, has also faced backlash over his extreme views. In 2022, he sparked outrage after he declared that many male teachers are paedophiles.

In a statement about his new production, Mamet said: “Constantin Stanislavski wrote that any director who does something interesting with the text does not understand the text.

“Most stage directors are only English teachers with a stage manager to bring them tea while they confuse the actors. God forgive them, and may God bless Ms Ryan.”

Henry Johnson will run from 1 September through 24 September at the Electric Lodge in Venice, California.

Anyone who requires help or support can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline which is open 24/7 365 days per year on 0808 2000 247 or via their website https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/