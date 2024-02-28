For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new West End play has allocated two nights exclusively for Black identifying theatre- goers to enjoy the performance “free from the white gaze”.

Slave Play, directed by Jeremy O Harris, will run at the Noël Coward theatre in London from 29 June to 21 September. It will star Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington, best known for his role as Jon Snow in the HBO series.

Two nights have been allocated to an “all-Black identifying audience”. Tickets for performances on 17 July and 17 September will only be sold to people who identify as black.

Playwright Hrris told BBC Sounds he was “excited” by the prospect, stating: “It is a necessity to radically invite them in with initiatives that say ‘you’re invited’. Specifically you.”

In 2019, O Harris came up with the idea of “Black Out” nights for his polarising three-act epic Slave Play, a show about race, sex and power dynamics in interrcial relationships.

A website for the initiative describs the idea as: “The purposeful creation of an environment in which an all-Black-identifying audience can experience and discuss an event in the performing arts, film, athletic, and cultural spaces – free from the white gaze.”

For the 2022 London run of Harris’s next work, Daddy, the Black Out night returned, and has been a continued part of plays on both sides of the Atlantic ever since.

Last year, Tambo & Bones allocated one night at it’s month-long run at Theatre Royal Stratford East for Black audiences to enjoy the experience in a safe place free from racialising dynamics.

“Over the last few years, a number of playwrights and directors in the US and the UK have created private and safe spaces for Black theatregoers to experience productions that explore complex, nuanced race-related issues,” Tambo & Bones director Matthew Xia explained on the Stratford East website.

“I felt that with a play like Tambo & Bones, which unpicks the complexity of Black performance in relation to the white gaze, it was imperative that we created such a space.”

Kit Harrington will star in Jeremy O Harris’s Slave Play (Getty Images)

Slave Play will also star Heartstopper’s Fisayo Akinade, Brassic actor Aaron Heffernan and Olivia Washington, the daughter of two-time Oscar winning actor Denzel Washington.

In addition to Black Out nights, every Wednesday from June 26 at 10am there will be 30 tickets released for the performance priced at £1, while on the morning of each performance there will be 10 seats priced at £20 each.

Tickets are now on sale at www.slaveplaylondon.com.