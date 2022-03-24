Taron Egerton pulls out of West End show for second time weeks after passing out on stage
‘Kingsman’ actor has tested positive for Covid-19
Taron Egerton has pulled out of his West End play after contracting Covid-19 just weeks after he fainted on stage.
The Rocketman star is currently appearing opposite Jonathan Bailey in a revival of Mike Bartlett’s Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre.
During his first preview performance on Saturday 5 March, Egerton collapsed mid-performance, with the show resuming 40 minutes later. His understudy Joel Harper-Jackson then performed the role of M.
On Wednesday (23 March), it was announced that Egerton had tested positive for Covid-19 and would be replaced by Harper-Jackson once again.
“Taron Egerton has unfortunately tested positive for Covid,” a statement read.
“In accordance with the production’s health & safety protocols, he will now isolate and we expect Taron to return to the show next week.”
After collapsing on stage, Egerton reassured fans on social media that he was “completely fine” and had only been left with a “slightly sore neck and a bruised ego”.
Cock centres around John (Bailey), a man who falls in love with a woman (Jade Anouka) after going on a break from his long-term boyfriend (Egerton).
You can read The Independent’s four-star review of Cock here.
