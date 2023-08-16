Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tim Minchin has cheekily responded to a clip from Matilda the Musical supporting England’s Lionesses ahead of their World Cup face-off against Australia.

On Wednesday morning (16 August), England and Australia will compete in the second semi-final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which has been taking place in Australia and New Zealand. The final is happening in Sydney, Australia.

The winner will then compete against Spain in Sunday’s (20 August) final, after the team beat Sweden in the first semi-final on Tuesday (15 August).

Ahead of the England game, the cast of the West End production of Matilda the Musical, which was written by Australian comedian and based on Roald Dahl’s popular children’s book, shared a video in collaboration with BBC Sport.

The clip shows the child cast members of Matilda the Musical performing the song “When I Grow Up” to a crowd filled with young girls in England shirts.

The video is cut with footage of the England team talking about how they’ve always dreamed of competing for the title, with goalkeeper Mary Earps saying: “Playing in the World Cup, I think this is literally what you dream of as a kid.”

The Lionesses then offer advice to young girls to “dream big”, with one of the young girls playing Matilda saying: “When you grow up, maybe you could win the World Cup.”

The clip was shared by Australian comedian Minchin on Tuesday night, who praised the “gorgeous” video.

However, he also joked that the cast should perhaps been in support of Australia, as the women’s team are nicknamed the Matildas.

“This is absolutely gorgeous,” Minchin tweeted.

He then added: “Although a little confusing for me, given that I’m obviously going for the Australian women’s team which is called – ahem – The Matildas.”

Fans saw the funny side, with one writing: “Uh oh – we need a song for the Matildas. Do you know a singer songwriter who might be able to do that?”

“Well that was very clever, but just a little bit naughty. Hope The Matildas have the last laugh though,” another fan wrote.

Stand-up comedian Minchin wrote the music and lyrics for Matilda the Musical, which follows a young girl with magical powers.

It opened at the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-Upon-Avon in 2010 and in the West End the following years, where it won seven Olivier Awards and has remained ever since.