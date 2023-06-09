Tony Awards 2023: See the full list of nominations for this year’s Broadway ceremony
Find out who’s vying for the top theatre prizes at the 76th edition of the event
The 76th Tony Awards take place on Sunday 11 June.
Lea Michele, the current star of Broadway’s revival of Funny Girl, along with 2022 Tony winner Myles Frost, who won for his portrayal of Michael Jackson in MJ, read the list of nominees during a live stream on the Tony Awards YouTube page last month.
Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose will be returning for her second stint as host, after a memorable debut last year.
The 2023 ceremony will be noticeably different to previous events, due to the effects of the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike. Striking members of the Writers Guild of America have agreed not to picket but won’t allow its writers to work on the show, leaving Broadway‘s biggest night without an established script.
Those attending can expect performances from the casts of Camelot,Into the Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade,Shucked,Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
Joaquina Kalukango, the winner of last year’s Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, will sing, along with the casts of A Beautiful Noise and Funny Girl.
Find the full list of Tony Awards 2023 nominees below:
Best New Play
Ain’t No Mo’
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
Best New Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Jessica Chastain – A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer – Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht – Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald – Ohio State Murders
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles – Into the Woods
Victoria Clark – Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney – & Juliet
Micaela Diamond – Parade
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Christian Borle – Some Like It Hot
J Harrison Ghee– Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban –Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian D’Arcy James – Into the Woods
Ben Platt – Parade
Colton Ryan – New York, New York
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Jordan E Cooper – Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L Jackson – The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed – A Doll’s House
Brandon Uranowitz – Leopoldstadt
David Zayas – Cost of Living
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Nikki Crawford – Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry – Ain’t No Mo’
Miriam Silverman – The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Katy Sullivan – Cost of Living
Kara Young – Cost of Living
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Kevin Cahoon – Shucked
Justin Cooley – Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila – Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica – Camelot
Alex Newell – Shucked
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Julia Lester – Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan – Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams – Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe – & Juliet
Best Direction of a Play
Saheem Ali – Fat Ham
Jo Bonney – Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd – A Doll’s House
Patrick Marber – Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb – Ain’t No Mo’
Max Webster – Life of Pi
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden – Parade
Lear deBessonet – Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw – Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien – Shucked
Jessica Stone – Kimberly Akiambo
Best Book of a Musical
David West Read – & Juliet
David Lindsay-Abaire – Kimberly Akimbo
Robert Horn – Shucked
Matthew López and Amber Ruffin – Some Like It Hot
David Thompson and Sharon Washington – New York, New York
Best Original Score
Almost Famous – music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt
Kimberly Akimbo – music by Jeanine Tesori; lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
KPOP – music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon
Shucked – music and lyrics: Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark
“Some Like It Hot,” music and lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Best Choreography
Steven Hoggett – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw – Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman – New York, New York
Jennifer Weber – & Juliet
Jennifer Weber – KPOP
Best Orchestrations
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro – & Juliet
John Clancy – Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland – Shucked
Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter – Some Like It Hot
Daryl Waters and Sam Davis – New York, New York
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether – Prima Facie
Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding – Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck – Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson – Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, “A Christmas Carol”
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt – New York, New York
Mimi Lien – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street=
Scott Pask – Shucked
Scott Pask – Some Like It Hot
Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions – Camelot
Best Costume Design of a Play
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell – Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill – Fat Ham
Brigitte Reiffensutel – Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa – Ain’t No Mo’
Emilio Sosa – Good Night, Oscar
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes – Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty – Parade
Jennifer Moeller – Camelot
Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi – KPOP
Paloma Young – & Juliet
Donna Zakowska – New York, New York
Best Sound Design of a Play
Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams – Ain’t No Mo’
Carolyn Downing – Life of Pi
Joshua D Reid – A Christmas Carol
Ben and Max Ringham – A Doll’s House
Ben and Max Ringham – Prima Facie
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada – New York, New York
John Shivers – Shucked
Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann – Into the Woods
Gareth Owen – & Juliet
Nevin Steinberg – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin – Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers – Prima Facie
Jon Clark – A Doll’s House
Bradley King – Fat Ham
Tim Lutkin – Life of Pi
Jen Schriever – Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton – A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Ken Billington – New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu – Camelot
Heather Gilbert – Parade
Howard Hudson – & Juliet
Natasha Katz – Some Like It Hot
Natasha Katz – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies