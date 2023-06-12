Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 76th Tony Awards are underway on Sunday night (11 June) at the United Palace in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighbourhood.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Academy Award-winner Ariana Debose. The actor – who was nominated for a Tony in 2018 – is making her return to the awards show after having previously hosted last year.

Follow along with live updates from the 2023 Tonys at our live blog here...

This year’s ceremony will be noticeably different to its past iterations, however, given the effects of the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike.

Although striking members of the Writers Guild of America have agreed not to picket the awards show, its writers were not permitted to work on the broadcast meaning that the biggest night in Broadway is going ahead without an established script.

The full list of 2023 nominees were announced last month by Lea Michele, the current star of Broadway’s revival of Funny Girl, and 2022 Tony winner Myles Frost, who won the award for his portrayal of Michael Jackson in MJ.

Viewers can expect a lively evening full of song-and-dance numbers, with performances from the casts of Camelot, Into the Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Lupita Nyong’o attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards (Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

Find an updating list of Tony Awards 2023 winners below:

Best New Play

Ain’t No Mo’

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best New Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Jessica Chastain – A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer – Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht – Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald – Ohio State Murders

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles – Into the Woods

Victoria Clark – Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney – & Juliet

Micaela Diamond – Parade

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle – Some Like It Hot

J Harrison Ghee – Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian D’Arcy James – Into the Woods

Ben Platt – Parade

Colton Ryan – New York, New York

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Jordan E Cooper – Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L Jackson– The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed – A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz – Leopoldstadt (WINNER)

David Zayas – Cost of Living

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Nikki Crawford – Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry – Ain’t No Mo’

Miriam Silverman – The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Katy Sullivan – Cost of Living

Kara Young – Cost of Living

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon – Shucked

Justin Cooley – Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila – Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica – Camelot

Alex Newell – Shucked

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Julia Lester – Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan – Kimberly Akimbo (WINNER)

NaTasha Yvette Williams – Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe – & Juliet

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali – Fat Ham

Jo Bonney – Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd – A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber – Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb – Ain’t No Mo’

Max Webster – Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden – Parade

Lear deBessonet – Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw – Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien – Shucked

Jessica Stone – Kimberly Akimbo

Best Book of a Musical

David West Read – & Juliet

David Lindsay-Abaire – Kimberly Akimbo

Robert Horn – Shucked

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin – Some Like It Hot

David Thompson and Sharon Washington – New York, New York

Best Original Score

Almost Famous – music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

Kimberly Akimbo – music by Jeanine Tesori; lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (WINNER)

KPOP – music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon

Shucked – music and lyrics: Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark

“Some Like It Hot,” music and lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw – Some Like It Hot (WINNER)

Susan Stroman – New York, New York

Jennifer Weber – & Juliet

Jennifer Weber – KPOP

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro – & Juliet

John Clancy – Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland – Shucked

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter – Some Like It Hot (WINNER)

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis – New York, New York

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether – Prima Facie

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding – Life of Pi (WINNER)

Rachel Hauck – Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson – Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt – New York, New York (WINNER)

Mimi Lien – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street=

Scott Pask – Shucked

Scott Pask – Some Like It Hot

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions – Camelot

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell – Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill – Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffensutel – Leopoldstadt (WINNER)

Emilio Sosa – Ain’t No Mo’

Emilio Sosa – Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes – Some Like It Hot (WINNER)

Susan Hilferty – Parade

Jennifer Moeller – Camelot

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi – KPOP

Paloma Young – & Juliet

Donna Zakowska – New York, New York

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams – Ain’t No Mo’

Carolyn Downing – Life of Pi

Joshua D Reid – A Christmas Carol

Ben and Max Ringham – A Doll’s House

Ben and Max Ringham – Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada – New York, New York

John Shivers – Shucked

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann – Into the Woods

Gareth Owen – & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin – Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers – Prima Facie

Jon Clark – A Doll’s House

Bradley King – Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin – Life of Pi (WINNER)

Jen Schriever – Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton – A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington – New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu – Camelot

Heather Gilbert – Parade

Howard Hudson – & Juliet

Natasha Katz – Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (WINNER)